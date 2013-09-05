Sony intros new Vaios including Surface Pro-bashing Tap 11

Sony has introduced three PC products at IFA 2013, with Sony Australia announcing that they will all be headed to Aussie shores.

The first and, most interesting, is the Vaio Tap 11, a slimline Windows 8 tablet with a detachable battery-powered keyboard.

Then there's the Vaio Fit, three multi-flip laptops of various sizes. Finally, there's also a larger, aluminium version of the earlier Vaio Tap 20, called the Vaio Tap 21.

Vaio Tap 11

The Windows 8-toting Vaio Tap 11 is clearly designed to smash Microsoft's Surface Pro into the ground and even features its trademark kickstand. We can't wait to see this one - it has a Full HD display and an active stylus. The finish is brushed aluminium, and there's even an integrated IR blaster so you can control your TV. Micro HDMI and microSD also feature.

There's also a stylus, like Surface Pro

Clearly Sony is determined to come in at a low price point with the 11.6-inch Tap 11, so you can even choose a version with a Pentium processor - it is one of the latest generation Haswell variants, though.

Sony Vaio Tap 11 has a Surface Pro-like kickstand

And you can choose up to a latest-gen Core i7. It features 4GB of memory and up to 512GB of SSD storage. It weighs in at a cool 780g, too. The Vaio Tap 11's global release date is October 2013, but Australian pricing and availability has yet to be announced.

The detached keyboard is magnetised, so will clip together with the tablet

Vaio Fit

The second, the Vaio Fit, is actually three Intel laptops with multi-flipping capabilities. This is basically a hybrid device which you can have flat as a tablet, or flip the screen back to be a laptop. It looks like it will be impressively thin, since the whole thing is 20mm thick.

The Vaio Fit is a hybrid laptop

Again available with a variety of processors up to Core i7. The Vaio Fit 13A and Vaio Fit 14A have 13.3-inch, 14-inch and 15.5 inch screens respectively. The Vaio Fit global release date is for later this year, but again, Australian pricing and availability hasn't been revealed yet.

The lid is flippable

Vaio Tap 21

Finally, we get a new version of the Tap 20, which we first saw at IFA 2012. We're not sure if this is a complete replacement, but the Tap 21 features a larger 21.5-inch Full HD display and aluminium finish - the resolution is an improvement over the Tap 20's 1,600 x 900.

As you'd expect, there are latest-generation Haswell processors and you'll be able to choose an SSD or hybrid drive as an option. Sony Australia has said that it will be available from November.