Microsoft Teams not working again - here's what you need to know

Remote workers are once again reporting outages in Microsoft Teams as a new week of working from home begins.

The online collaboration tool is facing unprecented user numbers as huge numbers of workers again begin logging in remotely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Following major outages last Monday, many users have again encountered issues with Teams this morning.

Microsoft Teams down

Research from online outage watchdog Downdetector saw a huge spike in complaints concerning Microsoft Teams at 9am BST as much of the UK and Western European workforces came online.

Microsoft has enjoyed huge success with Teams over the past few weeks as huge amounts of workers are forced to work from home.

The service, which hit 20m daily active users in November of last year, has seen a huge increase in the number of people using the service and it now boasts 44m daily active users.

The company announced several weeks ago that it would be offering free access to its teleconferencing suite in order to help businesses and schools continue operating in spite of the global coronavirus outbreak.

The company is currently offering a six-month free trial of Microsoft Teams, with the premium tier of the service, which was initially available in China with certain limitations, also now available to users globally. Since March 10, Microsoft has also removed member restrictions in Teams and will let users schedule video calls and conferences.

Rival Google is also providing free access to the advanced Hangouts meeting service to all G-Suite and G-Suite for Educations customers across the globe.