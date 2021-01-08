Liquid Web acquires The Events Calendar WordPress plugin

Managed hosting provider Liquid Web has confirmed the acquisition of The Events Calendar from digital agency Modern Tribe for an undisclosed fee.

The Events Calendar is considered the number one events calendar plugin for WordPress sites and has had more than 800,000 installs.

The acquisition will enable Liquid Web to move deeper into the ecommerce arena, allowing the firm to offer its customers more revenue-generating opportunities through online ticket sales and virtual event management.

"We are excited to welcome The Events Calendar to the Liquid Web Family," Jim Geiger, CEO of Liquid Web, commented. "This acquisition supports our mission to dominate the web professional hosting market by powering the potential of our customers through our people, products, and technology. It demonstrates our commitment to be a leader in the WordPress and WooCommerce arena and to deliver innovative solutions for the customer that both companies are focused on — designers, developers, site, and store owners."

If it ain't broke

Liquid Web has confirmed that The Events Calendar will continue to operate as an independent company following the acquisition and that existing customers will not experience any changes as a result of the takeover. Although the Events Calendar’s 50-plus employees are now part of Liquid Web, the team structure will not be changing.

In the future, it is possible that The Events Calendar team could be involved in collaborative projects with other Liquid Web brands, including iThemes, a managed hosting provider that comes with an easy to use dashboard that makes managing WordPress sites straightforward.

For now, Liquid Web’s main task will be not altering too much at The Events Calendar given its popularity. The plugin has an overall rating of 4.4 out of 5 and has been used to power more than a billion events.