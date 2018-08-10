Lenovo Yoga C930 leaks ahead of IFA, revealing little to no upgrades

Lenovo is reportedly releasing an upgrade to its flagship Yoga 2-in-1 laptop during the IFA technology show in Berlin, Germany later this August currently called the ‘Yoga C930.’

German technology news outlet WinFuture reports to have discovered the name and nearly complete spec sheet of the Yoga follow-up ahead of its scheduled reveal. The ‘C’ in the name reportedly marks a new product naming methodology for Lenovo, which stands for ‘consumer’.

Read more: Lenovo Legion C730 Cube

However, according to WinFuture’s findings, not much is changing about the flagship Yoga design coming from the Lenovo Yoga 920 (seen above). Specifically, this new model will come with either an Intel Core i5-8250U or the Intel Core i7-8550U processor, both of which are 8th-generation Kaby Lake parts and already available within the Yoga 920.

Where's the beef(ier hardware)?

The leak obtained by WinFuture details all other configuration specs, including the same 8GB-to-16GB of memory and 256GB-to-512GB of storage behind a 13.9-inch 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) touchscreen. Again, the screen is bendable to 360 degrees using Lenovo’s trademark watchband hinge, and it supports Lenovo’s Active Pen stylus.

This model will even reportedly include the same hardwired and wireless connectivity options, including two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB 3.1 port, a headphone jack, 802.11ac Gigabit Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1 support. Even the 720p webcam returns to the top of the display, as does the fingerprint reader.

Despite nothing else changing, WinFuture reports that the laptop’s battery may be smaller than before, and so to expect possibly shorter battery life figures than before. The outlet does assume the laptop will cost around €1,600 (about $1,880, £1,418, AU$2,519), but we’ll have to wait for an official announcement before talking price.

It's possible that the leaked materials WinFuture has uncovered are early – too early to include updated hardware details. Otherwise, this is simply a rebranding of the current Lenovo Yoga flagship laptop.

Of course, this leak doesn’t reveal anything that Lenovo may have done with the Yoga flagship design to improve upon the previous. Keep it locked here for more about this possible Lenovo Yoga C930 as we draw closer to IFA 2018.

These are the best laptops we've tested this past year

Via MSPowerUser