This tool turns any link into emoji

What would that URL look like in emoji form? It's a question that at least none of you have asked, and now there's an answer: head over to Linkmoji and type in any link to get an emoji-based URL you can share with your friends.

Too many melons in your URL? Click the button and get a different one. Hell, why bother with real words ever again? I know reasonably normal people who hold full conversations in emoji and they seem to get by OK.

So when you're donut donut rocket running man, you'll be moon face pineapple drumstick before you know it. You know what I mean.