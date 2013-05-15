Tech supergroup formed to develop next-gen Wi-Fi, real-time HD streaming ahoy

Those busy bees at Samsung may have just announced a breakthrough into 5G technology, but they're certainly not resting on their laurels.

Japanese news publisher Nikkei reported that around 20 companies will be teaming up to jointly develop a faster new Wi-Fi technology, and Samsung will be one of them.

This team of Wi-Fi Avengers will be aiming for a new standard of 10Gb, meaning full HD real-time streaming and lightning-fast downloads will be be possible.

Ten times the power

As reported by Patently Apple, this will let customers send the equivalent of 1,200 newspapers in just one second - or one cheetah with a jetpack by our calculations.

Qualcomm, Ericsson, NTT Electronics and China Mobile have also been named so far, but that's all we know.

In the past we've seen Apple get onboard with new wireless standards pretty quickly, so although they haven't been explicitly mentioned yet, we expect their name might features on that list as well.