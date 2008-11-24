Microsoft buys into webshow 'The Guild'

Microsoft has agreed a deal to distribute internet cult hit The Guild on its three media platforms – MSN, Xbox 360's Live Marketplace and Zune.

The company's increased focus on content has been prevalent of late – with the broadcast of science fiction webshow Kirill, and now a move for a show that has proved a cult hit.

The Guild, as you may have guessed, deals with a group of online gamers and is a scripted comedy by Felicia Day – who recently starred in another web hit – Dr Horrible's Sing-Along Blog by Buffy writer Joss Whedon.

IP rights

Day keeps hold of all the intellectual property and creative rights in the deal for the short 'webisodic' content. "I was adamant about holding on to the rights of my series," she said.

The episodes will be sponsored by Sprint, and although it has yet to be made clear if UK fans of The Guild will get to see the second series of the show at the same time, the strategy for the show is believed to be worldwide.