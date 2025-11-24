Jump to:

Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals are live! Here are my top picks on consoles, controllers, accessories, games, and more

Save big on Switch 2 kit this Black Friday

Deals
By last updated
Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2

We're here with our live coverage of Nintendo Switch 2 Black Friday deals! Now that the sales event is in full swing across several retailers in the US and the UK, we're already seeing compelling discounts on plenty of Nintendo Switch 2 hardware and software.

Being less than a year old, the Switch 2 is yet to really prove itself in the Black Friday arena. But that doesn't mean Nintendo and other brands have been allergic to great deals. While console discounts have understandably been less than stellar - EE leading the charge in the UK, there with the Switch 2 at £385 (was £399.99) - there are quality discounts to be found elsewhere.

Rhys Wood headshot on a pink 'radar' background
Rhys Wood

Nintendo Switch 2 and beyond, I've been reporting on Black Friday gaming deals since 2021. I've spent multiple key sales periods searching for and highlighting the very best gaming discounts across Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms. As this is the first ever Black Friday following the Switch 2's release, I'm excited and hopeful to see discounts on top controllers, accessories, games, and more, and report them directly to you.

The best early Nintendo Switch 2 Black Friday deals in the UK

The best early Nintendo Switch 2 Black Friday deals in the US

Top UK Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals

Nintendo Switch 2 Console
Save £10.99
Nintendo Switch 2 Console: was £395.99 now £385 at EE
A tiny saving on paper, but we're honestly surprised to see discounts on the Nintendo Switch 2 console at all. EE are typically brilliant for gaming hardware savings, and we're pleased to see this is also the case for Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle + Donkey Kong Bananza
Save £45
Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle + Donkey Kong Bananza: was £484 now £439 at very.co.uk
Now this is a bundle absolutely worth getting behind. A Switch 2 with Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza essentially nets you the console and two of its best games to date. Not one to miss if you're shopping around.

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle
Save £20
Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle: was £429 now £409 at very.co.uk
If you'd rather just stick to Mario Kart and save a bit of cash, this Very bundle is the way to go.

Nintendo Joy-Con 2
Save £7
Nintendo Joy-Con 2: was £64.95 now £57.95 at Amazon
Not the most eye-catching deal ever, but if you're in need of a spare Joy-Con 2 pair for the Holidays - be that for multiplayer or otherwise - this Amazon deal is one to check out.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
Save £10
Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: was £74.95 now £64.95 at Amazon
A tenner off the official Switch 2 Pro Controller is nothing to be sneezed at. It's my personal go-to for the system, and I adore its smooth thumbsticks and top-drawer build quality. Expect unreal battery life here, too.

PowerA Slim Case for Nintendo Switch 2
Save £5
PowerA Slim Case for Nintendo Switch 2: was £14.99 now £9.99 at Amazon
Sure it's about as basic as Switch 2 accessories get, but if you're after a cheap and easy way to protect your handheld, definitely check this one out.

Nintendo Switch 2 Split Fiction
Save 29%
Nintendo Switch 2 Split Fiction: was £39.99 now £28.45 at Amazon
A truly mind-bending co-op adventure from the minds behind It Takes Two and A Way Out, Split Fiction is yet another joyous two-player ride through the main characters' simulated fictional universes. A perfect game for two for the Holidays.

Star Wars Outlaws
Save 44%
Star Wars Outlaws: was £49.99 now £27.85 at Amazon
At nearly half price, this is a fantastic way to experience Ubisoft's sprawling Star Wars adventure. The Gold Edition here includes the base game and all Season Pass content.

Nintendo Switch 2 Sonic X Shadow Generations
Save 44%
Nintendo Switch 2 Sonic X Shadow Generations: was £44.99 now £24.99 at GAME UK
The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of Sonic x Shadow Generations is essential at this near half-price point. Packing in a remaster of a legendary 2D/3D Sonic title with a brand new Shadow campaign, there's loads of content to get stuck into here.

Nintendo Switch 2 EA Sports FC 26 Standard Edition
Save 54%
Nintendo Switch 2 EA Sports FC 26 Standard Edition: was £59.99 now £27.85 at Amazon
The beautiful game has arrived on Nintendo Switch 2, along with a chunky better than half price discount.

Top US Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals

8BitDo Ultimate
Save $25
