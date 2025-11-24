(Image credit: Future)

We're here with our live coverage of Nintendo Switch 2 Black Friday deals! Now that the sales event is in full swing across several retailers in the US and the UK, we're already seeing compelling discounts on plenty of Nintendo Switch 2 hardware and software.

Being less than a year old, the Switch 2 is yet to really prove itself in the Black Friday arena. But that doesn't mean Nintendo and other brands have been allergic to great deals. While console discounts have understandably been less than stellar - EE leading the charge in the UK, there with the Switch 2 at £385 (was £399.99) - there are quality discounts to be found elsewhere.

For example, it's great to see the excellent 8BitDo Ultimate controller drop to a record low of $44.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon in the US. Meanwhile, there are superb savings to be had on storage-booting microSD Express cards; chief among these being SanDisk's 256GB option, reduced to $59.99 (was $67.99) at Amazon.

I've been covering Nintendo Switch 2 deals as and when we spot them throughout the tail end of 2025. And beyond that, I've got years of experience - Black Friday and otherwise - in spotlighting unmissable gaming hardware and software deals across all major platforms.

This Black Friday week, I'll be using this knowledge and experience to shine a light on the best Nintendo Switch 2 Black Friday deals. I'll endeavor to bring only the deals that are worth your time and money to your attention, so be sure to bookmark this page as the deals evolve throughout the week!

Rhys Wood Hardware Editor, TechRadar Gaming Nintendo Switch 2 and beyond, I've been reporting on Black Friday gaming deals since 2021. I've spent multiple key sales periods searching for and highlighting the very best gaming discounts across Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms. As this is the first ever Black Friday following the Switch 2's release, I'm excited and hopeful to see discounts on top controllers, accessories, games, and more, and report them directly to you.

The best early Nintendo Switch 2 Black Friday deals in the UK

The best early Nintendo Switch 2 Black Friday deals in the US

Top UK Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals

Save £10.99 Nintendo Switch 2 Console: was £395.99 now £385 at EE Read more Read less ▼ A tiny saving on paper, but we're honestly surprised to see discounts on the Nintendo Switch 2 console at all. EE are typically brilliant for gaming hardware savings, and we're pleased to see this is also the case for Switch 2.

Save £7 Nintendo Joy-Con 2: was £64.95 now £57.95 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Not the most eye-catching deal ever, but if you're in need of a spare Joy-Con 2 pair for the Holidays - be that for multiplayer or otherwise - this Amazon deal is one to check out.

Save £10 Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: was £74.95 now £64.95 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ A tenner off the official Switch 2 Pro Controller is nothing to be sneezed at. It's my personal go-to for the system, and I adore its smooth thumbsticks and top-drawer build quality. Expect unreal battery life here, too.

Save 29% Nintendo Switch 2 Split Fiction: was £39.99 now £28.45 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ A truly mind-bending co-op adventure from the minds behind It Takes Two and A Way Out, Split Fiction is yet another joyous two-player ride through the main characters' simulated fictional universes. A perfect game for two for the Holidays.

Save 44% Star Wars Outlaws: was £49.99 now £27.85 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ At nearly half price, this is a fantastic way to experience Ubisoft's sprawling Star Wars adventure. The Gold Edition here includes the base game and all Season Pass content.

Save 44% Nintendo Switch 2 Sonic X Shadow Generations: was £44.99 now £24.99 at GAME UK Read more Read less ▼ The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of Sonic x Shadow Generations is essential at this near half-price point. Packing in a remaster of a legendary 2D/3D Sonic title with a brand new Shadow campaign, there's loads of content to get stuck into here.