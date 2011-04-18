Match.com to screen for sex offenders

Match.com is still urging its users to be cautious

Dating website Match.com has announced that it will screen new members against a sexual offenders database after being sued following an alleged sexual assault.

The popular singles' site was issued with a lawsuit last week after a woman claimed that she was sexually assaulted by a man she met while using the service.

The suit claims that a proper background check might have prevented the alleged victim's ordeal and demanded that Match.com start screening for predators. The company has now agreed to do so.

Statement

In a statement, President Mandy Ginsberg says that Match.com has considered such an initiative before but has found methods of checking to be unreliable

She said: "We've been advised that a combination of improved technology and an improved database now enables a sufficient degree of accuracy to move forward with this initiative, despite its continued imperfection.

"We want to stress that while these checks may help in certain instances, they remain highly flawed, and it is critical that this effort does not provide a false sense of security to our members."

Match says it was already considering the change in policy, but the lawsuit has hastened its decision. The screening process is set to be up and running within three months.