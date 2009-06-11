Trending

iTunes used to launder money

By Internet  

Credit card scam nets $300K for crooks

iTunes - suspicious use
iTunes - suspicious use

Apple's iTunes store has been used as for money-laundering, with the Met's e-crime unit in conjunction with the FBI arresting 10 people across the UK.

A gang is alleged to have produced several songs which were then bought thousands of times through the iTunes store and another online music seller.

Around $750,000 (c£470k) was spent on the tracks from stolen US credit card numbers – with royalties of around $300,000 pulled back in by the criminals.

Criminal record?

"It was established that between September 2008 and January 2009 a UK criminal network provided music via an online US company who uploaded the tracks to Apple iTunes and Amazon.com for sale," it said.

"This is a significant case for the e-crime unit, which was set up 12 months ago.

"The unit has been set up to provide a point of expertise and a national and international response to online crime.

"The nature of online crime means the unit are actively developing cross-border partnerships both with other international crime agencies and businesses."

The ten people, comprising seven men and two women, are based in London, Kent, Wolverhampton and Birmingham.

Via The Guardian

See more Internet news