Hotmail and Outlook.com are 'having a problem accessing email'

Mcrosoft's Hotmail and Outlook email services are having a bit of trouble with email at the moment, which is a pretty major issue for an email service.

The current status of both brands of webmail is that they are down, although Messenger, SkyDrive and other Microsoft web services are still going strong.

"We're having a problem accessing email," the company says on its status page.

"You might not be able to see all your email messages. We're working to restore the service right now."

Lowdown

The last updates were made some hours ago, with Microsoft adding that "Fixing the problem is taking longer than we hoped". It aims to provide further updates by 13.12 GMT.

No word on what's causing the problem yet, whether it's a bug, a hack or something to do with Microsoft's migration of Hotmail to Outlook. We'll keep you posted.

Via Slashgear