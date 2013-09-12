Labor's NBN death knell sounds as NBN website disappears

What will the new NBN Co be? Will there be an NBN Co?

The first major sign of the National Broadband Network (NBN) change has arrived with the disappearance of the NBN website, nbn.gov.au.

While the NBN Co site is still available, the official government NBN site now redirects to the Department of Broadband, Communications and the Digital Economy's website, which simply states "page not found".

The DBCDE's website header reads: "The Federal election was held on Saturday 7 September 2013. The Australian government will remain in caretaker mode until the new government is appointed."

"Please note that the content of this site relates to the policies of the government prior to the election."

Specifically, the page that detailed the NBN policy now reads:

"Content of the Department website in relation to the National Broadband Network is currently under review. The review will occur in the context of the new government's policy."

Fibre-to-the-?

With the Coalition ready to be sworn in next week, the party's fibre-to-the-node NBN policy has always been very different to that of Labor's fibre-to-the-premises policy, so it was only a matter of time that the government-run NBN website was taken down.

And it seems like things had already begun earlier this week.

Just two days ago, myNBN.info, which monitored the weekly progress of the NBN construction, hit a snag.

Founder Kenneth Tsang said in a forum post on Whirlpool said: "Today, NBN Co has removed all datastores used by me to update myNBN and provide weekly updates here."

And now with the NBN website taken down for what is probably a Coaltion NBN policy refresh, it looks like we can all say a final goodbye to Labor's fibre-to-the-premises dreams.

Via: Gizmodo