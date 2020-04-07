Intel 11th gen Core i7-1185G7 benchmarks suggests AMD could have a fight on its hands

New benchmarks have appeared that apparently show an early engineering sample of the Intel Core i7-1185G7, an 11th generation 10nm Tiger Lake CPU.

According to the leaked benchmarks, which were posted on Twitter by several users who are well known for their accurate component leaks, the Intel Core i7-1185G7 is a quad-core processor based on Intel’s 10nm Tiger Lake architecture.

Finally !!!!11th Gen Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-1185G7 @ 3.00GHz4C/8T 3GHz baseIntel Corporation TigerLake U DDR4 SODIMM RVP@davidbepo here is you QS sample pic.twitter.com/2z1RFamyTeApril 3, 2020

Unlike other Tiger Lake leaks we’ve seen, this is the first time an apparent member of Intel’s 11th generation lineup has been spotted. According to Wccftech , which reported the leaks, 11th gen Tiger Lake CPUs will come with enhanced core designs powered by Willow Cove architecture – which is a big redesign over the Sunny Cove architecture used in Ice Lake CPUs.

i7-1185G7 TIME SPYGraphics Score - 1296CPU Score - 2922 pic.twitter.com/kxuptBpPohApril 3, 2020

Specs

The Intel Core i7-1185G7 looks set to replace the Intel Core i7-1065G7, a laptop CPU released in 2019.

According to the benchmarks, the Intel Core i7-1185G7 comes with four cores and eight threads, and is locked at 3GHz.

Of course, it bears repeating that this is all unconfirmed at the moment, and if real, is based on an early engineering sample, so the final specs could very well be different when the CPU releases.

According to the benchmark results, the Intel Core i7-1185G7 is installed in a test machine with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 128GB SSD. It seems like there’s no discrete GPU installed, so the processor is using its integrated Xe GPU.

The benchmark used is the popular 3DMark Time Spy test, and it shows the processor scoring 1,296 points in the graphics test, which as Wccftech points out, is around 5% faster than the AMD Ryzen 4800U, a laptop processor from Intel’s main rival.

While the graphics results are in Intel’s favor, the CPU score is on the low side, with 2,922. However, as this is a quad-core chip locked at 3GHz, that kind of performance is expected.

We hope that when the Intel Core i7-1185G7 does show up in laptops, it will come with higher frequencies than 3GHz in order to be a real threat to AMD’s renewed dominance in the laptop CPU market.