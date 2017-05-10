HTC's new One X10 delivers schmick looks and an epic battery for not much dosh

HTC has announced that its latest popular-but-not-pricey One X phone — the One X10 — will be landing soon in Australia, and like many midrange phones it claims to bring premium features to the affordable table.

The One X10 is the successor to last year’s One X9 and features a massive 4,000mAh battery, apparently capable of running for two days between charges. That feature puts it a fair way in front of some flagship competitors (the latest Samsung Galaxy S8 only packs a 3,000mAh battery), however device and OS optimisations are also an important factor in a device's longevity

Also present is a 5.5-inch screen, Full HD 1080p display, metal body and fingerprint scanner – all features that used to belong to the realm of flagships, but are increasingly being incorporated in mid-tier (and sometimes even budget) devices.

HTC doesn’t seem to have neglected the camera either: it claims that the One X10 will prove very capable at low-light photography in particular, courtesy of its 16MP, f/2.0 main camera. Photography is something that often leaves much to be desired in lower-priced Android handsets, so we’ll have to wait and see how it actually performs.

The HTC One X10 will be available in black from Vodafone and JB Hi-Fi from May 17 and carries an RRP of $549.