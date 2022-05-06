HP has a host of new Chromebooks and thin clients for hybrid workers

Audio player loading…

As businesses around the world begin the shift to hybrid work, HP has unveiled a number of new Chromebooks and thin clients designed to empower business-critical workers and the IT teams that support them.

Although Chrome OS has evolved significantly over the past few years, today’s workforce requires more from their devices which is why HP has stepped up to create a portfolio of business Chromebooks that are better than ever.

The first of the company’s new Chromebooks is the HP Elite c645 G2 Chromebook Enterprise which is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5000 C-Series processor and features a 14-inch diagonal 400-nit FHD panel. HP has also included its Sure View Reflect privacy screen to protect sensitive information from prying eyes and an HP Privacy Camera with a sliding webcam cover.

For those who prefer Intel processors, the company’s HP Elite c640 Chromebook Enterprise is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core processor and the Intel vPro platform. This new business Chromebook also comes equipped with a 5MP camera, an optional integrated fingerprint reader and an integrated smartcard reader.

To help business users work across operating systems, select HP Chromebook Enterprise devices now come bundled with a one year subscription of Parallels Desktop for Chrome OS.

HP thin clients

On the Windows and Linux front, HP has unveiled a number of new thin clients to support business users as the shift from physical desktops to virtualization accelerates.

The new HP Elite t655 Thin Client is powered by the Next Gen AMD Ryzen Embedded R-Series with Radeon Graphics and the device delivers performance, versatility and security while supporting up to three 4K displays.

HP has also announced the world’s highest performing mobile thin client in the form of its new HP Elite mt645 G7 Mobile Think Client which is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processor. This device can also be outfitted with optional 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and RJ-45 connectivity options and even a smartcard reader.

Finally, the HP Pro mt440 G4 Mobile Thin Client provides purpose-built mobile virtualization with a security-first operating system and hybrid-ready management.

Whether your organization uses Chrome OS, Windows or Linux, HP has either a Chromebook or thin client to support your hybrid workers.