How to watch Loki: stream episode 2 online now

Returning to the small screen as we've never seen him before, the 'God of Mischief' is back and at the hands of the Time Variance Authority in his very own TV series. Finding itself placed in the aftermath of the events of Avengers: Endgame in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline, the mischievous Loki finds himself in a bind as the repercussions of stealing the Tesseract come back to bite him.

Disney Plus deals: see all today's best prices here

Whether he'll actually help TVA Agent Mobius in fixing the timelines is another matter altogether... Follow our guide as we explain how to watch Loki episode 2 online, exclusive to Disney Plus subscribers.

How to watch Loki episode 2 Release date: Wednesday, June 15 Release time: midnight PT / 3am ET / 8am BST / 5pm AEST Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku Director: Kate Herron Watch now: stream Loki on Disney Plus from just $7.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month

*Warning: spoilers for Loki 1, The Avengers and other Marvel content exist below. Scroll down to avoid these and get straight to our Loki streaming guide*

The first episode of Loki offered a new kind-of sibling rivalry with the fabulous rapport between Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson, who stars as Agent Mobius, fuelling a comedic introduction that saw the TV series off to a great start.

Imbedding itself within the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki begins with the villain the series is named after escaping captivity with the use of the stolen Tesseract, only to arrive and be surrounded by TVA operatives portaling in. Immediately seized, we are taken to the base of the TVA and given a succinct explanation into the inner-workings of the organisation and its integral role within the MCU.

Narrowly avoiding being "reset" in court, Loki is escorted by Agent Mobius, who has some curiosities of his own to settle. Between jeering and jibes, Mobius seems to reveal a side of Loki that proves more complex than the power hungry villain that grew from constantly being overshadowed by his older, bulkier big brother.

But will he be the hero or the villain this time around? Episode 2 might just prove to be the former as Loki joins forces with the TVA to help rid the world of time criminals, adorning the uniform and all. Working alongside the TVA will also be an opportunity for Loki to discover the multiple versions of himself, and - ultimately - avoid complete deletion from the universe.

You can learn more by reading our full Loki episode 1 recap, which also includes full spoilers. Or, read on for how to watch Loki episode 2 online and stream episode 2 wherever you are right now. Looking to save some time and get straight to the next episode? All you need is a great value Disney Plus subscription!

How to watch Loki episode 2 online with Disney Plus today

Already completely gripped by Loki's very own TV show? You'll be able to watch Loki episode 2 online on Disney Plus where it exclusively streams worldwide. The second episode is due to drop on Wednesday, June 16 at 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am BST / 5pm AEST. In addition to being the exclusive home of Loki and the entire MCU canon, Disney Plus also gives you access to Disney’s huge back catalog, plus Fox’s and Pixar's as well. A Disney Plus subscription also gives you access to everything Star Wars - including The Mandalorian - all for just $7.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month.View Deal

How to save money on Disney+

Disney Plus is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix but you can save even more when you sign up for an annual subscription which gives you 15% off the monthly price. Obviously you have to splash the cash at the start, but with so much content to get stuck in to we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before the 12 months are up. You're looking at $79.99/£79.90/AU$119.99 for the year.

Or if your interests are farther reaching (and you're in the US), then we'd seriously suggest looking at the fantastic value bundle package. It adds Hulu and ESPN+ to your subscription price. The Hulu element opens up a world of Hulu Originals such as The Great, Upload, Helstrom and Normal People. While ESPN+ brings tonnes of exclusive live sport, highlights and documentaries. The combined bundle costs just $13.99 a month.

What else should I know about Disney+?

Loki is just the latest in a string of recent blockbuster releases exclusive to the platform, including Soul, The Mandalorian, Mulan, Hamilton, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and much more.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

In addition, now that Disney has set the precedent of releasing movies like its live-action Mulan remake on the service instead of in theaters through its Disney Plus Premier Access program, expect the company to keep bringing more blockbuster films that were originally intended to be shown on the big screen to Disney Plus in 2021. Most recently, it's the way to watch Cruella online, with Black Widow on the way come July.

And finally, there's the new Star on Disney Plus that most global markets get to enjoy and sees the amount of content available through Disney Plus more than double, with a particular eye to shows grown-ups are going to enjoy.

It's available in the UK, most of Europe, and other select markets like Australia and New Zealand - but not in the US, where the media giant's Hulu service already has very similar ground covered.

Read more: