High-End SmX projection screens now available

Pro-Line's new HD screens now available in UK

SmX’s range of Pro-Mask, Pro-Curv, Pro-Line and Pro-CurvMask projection screens are now available in the UK and Europe, for the company’s projection screen product ranges

SIM2 UK Ltd is now the exclusive European and UK dealer for SmX, which makes use of the latest in Cineweave HD acoustically-transparent screen material technology.

SmX screens are used by top post-production facilities in Hollywood and fans of ultra high-end home cinema kit alike.

The SmX projection screen range includes the Pro-Line and Pro-Curv fixed-frame models, which will be priced from around £1,700 upwards.

For more details on the entire product range you can head over to the SIM2 website and for further details about the SmX projection screen range, check out the SmX website.

More exact details on UK pricing for the entire range will be released in the coming weeks.