Here's the cheapest 4K projector on the market right now

Fengmi 4K Cinema Laser Projector - $1,699.99 from Banggood

(£1,344.78)

This 4K laser projector from Fengmi is the cheapest on the market right now. From just 50cm from a wall, this ultra short throw model can produce a 150-inch picture (by diagonal).

4K projectors used to be a big, hot and very expensive affair, but in recent years, a new generation has overcome these various difficulties.

Enter the recently released Fengmi laser projector - a true 4K ultra short throw model that can project images on a 150-inch virtual screen that rivals even the likes of the VAVA 4K projector.

It's great for business boardrooms of any size and actually costs far less than you'd think at $1,699.99/£1,344.78 from Banggood.

Merry and bright

The Fengmi has a rated brightness of 2,000 Ansi Lumens and a contrast ratio of 3000:1. It's also an ultra short throw (UST) projector, meaning it only needs to be 50cm from a surface to yield a 150-inch picture.

Note that it doesn't come with a smart component, which is a positive in our book. Surprisingly enough, some of its competitors run on Android 6.0, an antiquated OS that could prove problematic.

Other noteworthy features include a pair of built-in speakers, DTS-HD and Dolby Audio compatibility, MI user interface, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, a 25,000 hour lamp life, plenty of ports (three HDMI, one USB 3.0, two audio, one optical and an Ethernet) and most importantly, a true 4K resolution.

It doesn’t offer HDR-10, though, and there's no voice control, 3D support nor Bluetooth.

