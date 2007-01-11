CES 2007: Intel shows off eight-core machine

We caught up with Intel 's gaming co-marketing manager, Randy Stude, today, for a long chat about the future of gaming and when quad core processors will become necessary. We'll be publishing the results of the interview soon.

He also showed us a quick demo of a two quad-core Xeon system, using already-available workstation motherboards.

Cinebench rendering on the machine was stupidly fast - at 10 seconds for the sample scene - while the Valve particle test was about 40 per cent faster than on a single QX6700. Although there are no PC builders planning to bring the eight core machine to market yet, it's one more in the eye for AMD's Quad FX platform; upgradability to eight cores is its key selling point, according to the launch material . Adam Oxford