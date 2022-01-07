Google Pixel Fold benchmark suggests the phone is still in the works and coming soon

Audio player loading…

Along with the Pixel Watch the Google Pixel Fold has long been rumored, and we’ve long wondered when or even if it will launch. But the latest leak suggests that Google is still actively working on it, and that the launch might not be too far out.

MySmartPrice has spotted a Geekbench listing for a Google phone with the codename Pipit, and that’s a codename that’s believed to belong to the Pixel Fold.

The listing reveals a number of details, including that there’s 12GB of RAM, a chipset that lines up with the specs of the Google Tensor found in the Pixel 6, and Android 12 (though we’d expect this phone will actually launch with Android 12L).

(Image credit: Geekbench / MySmartPrice)

There’s nothing too surprising here, but if Google has a version of the phone being benchmarked, and it’s using the Tensor chipset, that suggests it might launch soon. Benchmarks often (though not always) appear close to launch, and if the Pixel Fold was going to launch later than this year we’d expect a newer chipset.

In fact, we’d guess it might even land in the first half of the year, since in the second half Google will probably have the Pixel 7 range with the Tensor 2.

The listing also reveals a single-core score of 4,811 and a multi-core score of 11,349, which as expected is in line with the Pixel 6 – note though that this is a Geekbench 4 listing, which gives higher scores than Geekbench 5.

We’d always take early benchmarks with a pinch of salt though, as even if this is accurate it will likely be using pre-release hardware and software, so things could change and improve before launch.

Samsung needs some competition (Image credit: Future)

Opinion: a foldable throwdown that’s good for buyers

If you ask me the Google Pixel Fold can’t come soon enough. Currently, Samsung has very little competition in the foldable space, so giving buyers more choice (and encouraging Samsung to step its game up) can only be a good thing.

Plus, the Pixel Fold could be the perfect showcase for Android 12L – Google’s upcoming version of Android designed for large-screen devices, so this is the perfect year for it.

Hopefully then this benchmark really is a sign that it’s coming soon, but there’s still a chance that it’s not coming at all, as not so long ago we heard a rumor that the Pixel Fold had been canceled. Fingers crossed it hasn’t been, then.