Google Home just cozied up with two new smart home partners

Google Home's suite of compatible home automation devices continues to grow with the Google Assistant-powered speaker gaining two new brands under its belt.

Starting today, devices from Belkin's Wemo line and Honeywell are partnered up with Google Home, granting users the ability to automate their abode further with just their voice.

Belkin's Wemo line includes smart plugs and light switches, giving Google Home owners the ability to control their home's lighting. Support for Honeywell allows for connected devices like the Honeywell Lyric smart thermostat to be controlled remotely via Google Assistant.

Owners can connect these devices to their smart speaker by opening up the Google Home app and pressing "+" in the Home Control menu.

Craftier Google Assistant users can also program their Google Homes or Google Pixel phones using IFTT functionality . This allows for more specialized interactions with your smart home appliances, such as replacing the blasé phrase, “Ok Google, turn on the living room lights,” with a more emphatic "Ok, Google: Let there be light!"

For those looking to cut out the middleman - or rather, middlespeaker - Google also plans on bringing smart device control not just to Google Home, but the Pixel smartphone as well. Google hasn't given a deadline for Pixel smart home support, but says the feature will be out "soon."