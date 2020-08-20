Gmail down as Google services suffer major outage

Customers are reporting outages in Gmail and several other Google services.

The outage began around 05:00 BST on Thursday, according to tracking site DownDetector, which showed continuing high numbers of complaints in the UK and multiple other countries.

Thousands of complaints were registered on the site, with many users losing connection as they logged in to start the working day.

We've put together a list of the best email services available

These are the best email clients on the market

Protect your privacy online with one of the best VPN services

Gmail down

Google has acknowledged the service disruption and said that it was investigating the issue.

According to Google’s dashboard, a response can be expected soon, with the company promising a response to users within the next few hours.

Along with Gmail, users also reported issues with Google Search and Google Drive, with many unable to login to Gmail, make searches on the company's famous home page, or upload or access content from their Google Drive account.

Others issues noted by Google included Meet recording issues, CSV user upload issues in Admin Console, and posting message issues in Google Chat.