Get Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon free this month

To celebrate its 30th birthday, Ubisoft is giving away Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon for PC free throughout November. The game is available to download now from the Ubisoft Club website.

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon takes its noisy cues from 80s action films. Its glaring neon lights, overpowered guns and free-range dinosaurs (with laser eyes, naturally) are a wonderfully executed pastiche of the decade’s most ridiculous and fun sci-fi movies.

Send for a medic, so I can kill him too

The offer is part of a celebration that makes one of Ubisoft’s most popular classic games free to download each month from June to December. Previous giveaways have included Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell, and Beyond Good and Evil.

Next month’s treat will be announced in mid-December.