You haven't experienced Podracing until you've done it in Halo 5

We can all agree that the best thing George Lucas's Star Wars prequels gave us was Podracing, but you've never seen it like this.

CaptainDireWolf has made a playable Podracing map for Halo 5, which is probably the closest we'll get to a new Star Wars Racer game for a long while (although the PS2's Racer Revenge is now playable on PS4).

Using a welding glitch on the Ghost vehicle, CaptainDireWolf recreated some of the familiar pods from The Phantom Menace, including Anakin's and Sebulba's. They're a bit slower, but we don't care.

The map, named Boonta Eve, is also a pretty neat replication of Tatooine, down to the twin suns.

Dying will spawn you into a spectator cage from which you'll be able to shoot down racers. There's a teleporter you can use to travel back to the starting grid, but your busted racer will unfortunately stay busted for the remained of the game.

You can see the map being played below.