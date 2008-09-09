Xbox Film Club offers advanced screenings

UK Xbox Live users could find themselves watching the hottest new films before they are released with the launch of a new film club by Microsoft.

Xbox Live Film Club will run competitions that allow users to win places at special advance screenings – as well as offering film downloads.

The competition kicks off with a showing of Tropic Thunder on Friday in London, with people urged to send in a short review of their favourite film on Xbox Live to win a place.

Of Paramount importance...

However, before you get too excited, the deal is currently only for Paramount films – with the successful relationship between the film studio and Microsoft bringing what, to be fair, is an added benefit in the already well-respected Live service.

You can find all the details on the official UK Xbox site, and don't be too surprised if you suddenly find a Sony Pictures/PlayStation offer appearing on the rival console soon enough.