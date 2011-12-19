Skyrim nabs number one games slot for Christmas

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has managed to cling on to the top of the gaming charts for the second week in a row and in the process has nabbed the coveted Christmas number one spot.

There's no doubting the popularity of Skyrim, and by all accounts it is one of the most time-consuming, addictive games out there, but what is surprising is that it means that for the first time in eight years, the festive number one is not a title by EA or Activision.

Game on

The last time a non-EA or Activision game was at number one for Christmas was when Grand Theft Auto: Vice City topped the charts in 2002 – a game made by Rockstar.

This is not to say that EA and Activision will be giving their employees coal for Christmas – there's a number of their titles filling out the rest of the top 10, which you can see below:

1: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Bethesda)

2: Just Dance 3 (Ubisoft)

3: Modern Warfare 3 (Activision)

4: FIFA 12 (EA)

5: Saints Row: The Third (THQ)

6: Battlefield 3 (EA)

7: Assassin's Creed: Revelations (Ubisoft)

8: Mario & Sonic at the 2012 London Olympics (SEGA)

9: Need for Speed: The Run (EA)

10: Professor Layton and the Spectre's Call (Level-5)