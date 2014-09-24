Project Widow gives you early access to the world of Assassin's Creed Unity

Ubisoft is ramping up hype for the release of Assassin's Creed Unity on November 14, and to whet your appetite it's launching an online night walk set against Revolution-era Paris.

With a 360 degree street level view, the Google Maps-style tour will let you explore the many haunts of Unity and all their gory details before the game's release.

Project Widow, a reference to a popular nickname for the guillotine during 18th Century Paris, also encourages users to uncover art, videos and other goodies linked to the upcoming game, though Ubi's not telling us exactly what's been hidden away.

It's also narrated by Andy Serkis, who we're becoming increasingly convinced is actually one of the bad guys. But you'll have to find out for yourself.

You can go take Project Widow for a spin here.