Orange and HMV announce mobile games store

Orange has announced that it is launching a gaming service in conjunction with HMV.

The obviously names HMV Mobile Games, powered by Orange, will open next week to provide users with java-enabled handsets from any network with games.

The library of games runs to 400 games ranging from big names like Fifa Manager 10 to the omnipresent Tetris.

Games range in price from £1 to £5 and users will be able to download free demos.

Top billing

Although the service is available to anyone with a java-enabled handset, Orange customers will be billed direct, whereas other networks have to use a special billing system.

"Orange is proud to be introducing this new service in strategic partnership with HMV, which will enable both parties to deliver greater value, products and services to our customers," said Stephen Harris, Business Development Director, Orange UK.

"It will also allow us to increase our reach in mobile gaming and build on our success as the number one mobile gaming operator in the UK.

"Our partnership with HMV is a key part of our strategy to grow and evolve our business, while giving consumers even more convenient ways to play games on their mobile phone."

HMV mobile games goes live from Friday 26 March. For more information, visit www.hmv.com/mobilegames.