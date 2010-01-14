Trending

Nintendo DSi XL arrives in UK on 5 March

By Handhelds  

Bigger-screen fans delighted

DSi XL - bigger, but is it better?
DSi XL - bigger, but is it better?

Official Nintendo Magazine has unveiled the launch date for Nintendo's DSi XL – the oversized handheld.

The latest model in the extensive DS series has a UK release date of March 5 2010, although no pricing has yet to be revealed.

The new version will apparently come pre-loaded with Dr Kawashima's: Little Bit of Brain Training: Arts Edition and Dictionary 6 in 1 with Camera Function, as well as Flipnote Studio and the DSi Browser.

It's the fourth edition of the DS, and has a much larger viewing screen than its smaller brothers and a bigger stylus.

The reviews have been, well, average, and without a cost attached it's difficult to know what kind of impact the XL will have on British shores.

But being Nintendo it might well surpass expectations.

ONM via CVG

See more Handhelds news