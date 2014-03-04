Say 'Xbox Play' to watch over 92,000 music videos on your Xbox One

Are you an Xbox Music fan? Your experience is about to get better now that Microsoft has launched over 92,000 music videos for your viewing and, of course, listening pleasure.

Available today on the Xbox One, you can now watch videos from your music collection.

The process is supposed to be as simple as pulling up a random song or going to a pre-made playlist and telling your console "Xbox Play." If a music video is available, it will automatically run in HD.

Xbox One users will require a monthly $9.99 (£8.99/about AU$11.99) subscription in order to play anything beyond a 15 song trial for the Xbox Music app - meaning the videos won't be free.