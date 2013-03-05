Fox Sports added to Aussie Xbox 360s

Foxtel today announce the arrival of three new Foxtel Sports channels on Xbox 360.

There is also a new 24-hour motorsports channel, and the new channels are also available where Foxtel Internet TV is found, like Samsung Smart TVs.

The fine print

To take advantage of the new additions, subscribers will need to add a new Sports package to their service, which costs $30 per month, in addition to the basic Getting Started package of $19.95 per month.

The Sports Package also includes sporting channels that had previously been a part of the Sports Play channel. These include ESPN, Fuel TV and Foxtel's dedicated year-round AFL channel.

It is important to note that Foxtel customers using Xbox 360 game consoles will also need an Xbox Live Gold Membership subscription before they can sign up, adding to the overall cost of watching sport over Microsoft's console.

Using the service also relies on customers having a stable broadband internet connection and a generous data plan attached.