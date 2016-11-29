Enjoy 9 minutes of The Last Guardian gameplay before next week's launch

If you'd given up on The Last Guardian, we wouldn't blame you - the game's been in development since 2007, back in the early days of the PlayStation 3 , and at one point it looked like the game was completely dead in the water.

Then out of almost nowhere we got new updates at E3 2015 and E3 2016 , and the game was back on. Okay, the launch date has been pushed back since, but we can live with that - The Last Guardian will finally see the light of day from on December 6.

While you count down those last few days, check out this 9-minute gameplay preview from PlayStation Japan. All the dialog and text is in Japanese, but it gives you a good idea of the atmosphere and the mechanics of the game.

We're reliably informed the clip is entitled "The flesh-eating eagle of Trico", with Trico being the griffin-like companion creature you get to wander the world with. We see our heroes getting into various scrapes and touring a number of different locations.

Or, if you want to approach the game completely fresh, don't watch it - it's up to you. We've given it a look and it's only heightened our excitement about what's coming our way next week (it doesn't contain anything you could really call a spoiler).

Developed by legendary designer Fumito Ueda, The Last Guardian arrives on PlayStation 4 in Japan and North America on December 6, in Europe and Australia on December 7, and in the UK on December 9.