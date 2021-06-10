Elden Ring supports four-player online multiplayer

FromSoftware's much-anticipated Elden Ring re-emerged today as part of Summer Game Fest 2021. A new gameplay trailer showed off the world that players will be exploring, both on foot and on horseback. Another gameplay mechanic shown is the classic summoning, allowing players to draw in friendly blue phantoms of other players to aid them in navigating the perils ahead.

In supplementary materials, publisher Bandai Namco confirmed that Elden Ring supports four-player co-op play. Players can "...traverse on foot or horseback, alone or online with friends across grassy plains, suffocating swamps and lush forests.”

It's currently unclear if the game also supports PvP (player vs. player) invasions like in past games. Invasions and co-op were both staples of past FromSoftware games like the Dark Souls trilogy and Bloodborne however, the studio's 2019 title Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice eschewed both of these mechanics for a solely single-player experience.

Coming next year, pending no delays

In addition to the new gameplay footage, Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have confirmed a January 21, 2022 release date for Elden Ring. If there are no delays, fans will be enjoying the game in just about seven months.

Elden Ring is coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, PS5 and PS4. The game supports Smart Delivery on Xbox platforms, as well as a free upgrade on PlayStation systems.