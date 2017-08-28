Download of the day – Driver Booster

Keeping your hardware drivers up to date is essential to ensure your Windows PC keeps running smoothly, but it’s all too easy to miss updates that would improve its performance.

That’s where Driver Booster comes in. The latest version of this handy software, released last week, can automatically scan your PC and over 400,000 devices and PC driver provided by more than 5,000 companies, including Nvidia, Intel and Microsoft.

Driver Booster is particularly useful for gamers, updating not only your graphics card drivers, but also other components like DirectX, VC Runtime and PhysX. It’s a great timesaver, and once you’ve given it a try we think you’ll be impressed.

Bear in mind that you might experience a brief interruption to your internet connection if Driver Booster needs to update your network adapter drivers.

Download here: Driver Booster

