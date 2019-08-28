Dell reveals first ever business Chromebooks

Dell has launched its first ever Chromebook devices targeting business users.

The PC giant has announced it will be releasing two new business-focused Dell Latitude laptops running Google's Chrome OS.

Businesses interested in purchasing Chrome OS devices for their organization will be able to choose from either Dell's 14-inch Latitude 5400 for $699 or its 13-inch Latitude 5300 2-in-1 for $819. Both Chromebooks can be configured with up to Intel's 8th Gen Core i7 processors, up to 32GB of its RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage.

Chrome OS now allows virtual desktops

These are the best Dell laptops of 2019

All Chromebooks will now be Linux-ready

Dell's Latitude line is already popular with enterprise users running Windows 10 but the company worked together with Google for more than a year to create two new Chromebook Enterprise devices that can be easily managed by organization's IT departments.

Google has also made changes to its Chrome Admin console to improve load times, add search functionality on every page and the console has even been overhauled with material design elements.

Enterprise Chromebooks

These new Chromebooks will come bundled with a range of Dell's cloud-based support services that make it easier for IT admins to control how the devices are rolled out inside organizations. It will also be easier for IT to integrate these devices into existing Windows environments and manage them using tools such as VMware Workspace One.

While Dell's new devices won't include Intel's recently announced 10th Gen processors, both Chromebooks will offer LTE connectivity and include UBS-C docking capabilities.

Vice president of Chrome OS at Google, John Solomon explained how Chrome OS is able to meet the needs of end-users and IT departments in a blog post announcing Dell's new enterprise Chromebooks, saying:

“Chromebook Enterprise is a game-changer for businesses looking for a modern OS that provides end-users with speed and productivity, while offering IT the comprehensive security they need. As a longtime global leader in the enterprise, Dell Technologies has a deep understanding of end-user and IT needs and is a natural fit to bring powerful devices with the benefits of Chrome Enterprise to businesses worldwide.”

Google's enterprise push for Chrome OS may be starting with Dell but the search giant is currently working with a number of OEMs to expand it further and we will likely see other device manufacturers announce Enterprise Chromebooks soon.

Also check out our roundup of the best business laptops of 2019

Via The Verge