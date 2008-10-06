Manhunt 2 gets Halloween release date

Manhunt 2, Rockstar's controversial sequel to 2003's Manhunt, has finally been given a UK release date, more than a year after it was released in the US.

The game was suspended from launch in the UK and Ireland by its publisher TakeTwo after it failed to get a rating.

This rejection by the BBFC – and the subsequent court cases to reject the, er, rejection – meant that the game was indefinitely delayed, despite being available to buy in the US since 31 October 2008.

The game will now be released in the UK exactly a year after its US release, hitting British shelves this Halloween.

Decision overturned

The game was finally given a BBFC 18 rating back in March, after the Video Appeals Committee (VAC) overturned the decision to not give the game a rating – this was after some hefty modifications by Rockstar.

Quite why it has taken half a year to get the game into the UK is unknown, but it does mean that Wii, PS2 and PSP owners can finally satisfy their virtual blood-lust on the scariest day of the calendar.