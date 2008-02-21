New DVD cuts burning times in half

Media storage maker Traxdata today announced a new 16x double layer DVD which "cuts burning times in half".

The Traxdata double layer (DL) DVD+R 16x media is a European market first, and lets you store 8.5GB on a single disc.

Traxdata’s DVD+R DL 16x can burn 8.5GB of audio, video or data files in just 10 minutes. That amount of data is equal to up to four hours of DVD-quality video, 16 hours of VHS-quality video, or more than 120 hours of MP3 audio.

Hardware offering full DVD+R DL 16x burning capabilities is already available, with other manufacturers due to release further models in the next few months, Traxdata said.

The 16x dual layer DVDs sell in a box of five, we're awaiting price information.