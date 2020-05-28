Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s next big update lets you play as Captain Price

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is about to receive a slew of new content as part of its Season 4 update, with new playable characters on the way including the fan-favorite Captain Price.

Activision dropped an explosive trailer for the upcoming season, and teased that “The story is far from over”, which could hint at additional content for the game’s single-player campaign. We also got to see a glimpse of Captain Price entering the battle royale mayhem of Warzone, and there’s a peek at the map Scrapyard that debuted in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

This story is far from over.Season 4 kicks off June 3. #ModernWarfare #Warzone pic.twitter.com/M5ggx2EXhBMay 27, 2020

All-out war

Warzone, Call of Duty’s free-to-play battle royale mode, has recently added extra steps to combat cheats by introducing new measures such as two-factor authentication. It also reached an impressive milestone of over 60 million players, and continues to be one of the most popular games on the streaming platform Twitch.

There’s less than a week left to grind through Season 3’s battle pass before Season 4 kicks off on June 3, but thankfully all players can earn double XP, weapon XP and battle pass tier progression starting Friday (May 29) to Sunday (June 1). If you want to unlock all the cosmetics on offer and recoup some Call of Duty points (Call of Duty’s in-game currency), you won't want to miss out.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC. The only question is: where we droppin’?