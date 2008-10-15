Trending

Blu-ray is a 'bag of hurt,' according to Jobs

By Blu-ray  

Apple maestro not yet convinced about the HD format

Bag of hurt
Bag of hurt

One of the biggest rumours surrounding Apple's new laptop range was that it would include a lovely new Blu-ray drive. Oh, how wrong the predictors were.

Not only did the range not contain BD capabilities, Steve Jobs isn't wholly convinced that the time is right for such a HD drive.

Licensing problems

Speaking at Apple's big announcement in Cupertino yesterday, Jobs said: "Blu-ray is a bag of hurt. I don't mean from the consumer point of view. It's great to watch movies, but the licensing is so complex.

"We're waiting until things settle down, and waiting until Blu-ray takes off before we burden our customers with the cost of licensing."

So, not only has Steve Jobs scuppered any Blu-ray/Apple collaboration for the near future, he also brought a new phrase into the techie dictionary – "bag of hurt". Brilliant.

See more Blu-ray news