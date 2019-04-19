Best laptops for mining 2019: top notebooks for mining cryptocurrencies

You don’t need a gigantic mining PC that chugs electricity to mine for cryptocurrency. With this list of the best mining laptops you can buy today, we’ve gathered up all the best laptops that can be used for mining.

Before you head out and drop a wad of cash on the best gaming laptop to get your mining operation moving, you need to think about a few things. First, you need to figure out which cryptocurrency you’re going to pursue. And, even if you already have the best mining laptop, there’s a harsh truth you have to face: many cryptocurrencies have all but died off. That’s not to mention that some cryptocurrencies are just easier to mine on mobile hardware than others.

You should also think about the warranty of the laptop you’re looking at. You’ll be putting it through a ton of stress while mining, so you want to make sure your investment doesn’t burst into flames.

You might be saying: “hold on, why even use a laptop for mining?” Good question. Well, the best mining laptops will be much more compact and portable than a traditional mining rig, so you can get some mining done on the road, without having to travel in a caravan. Read on to find the best mining laptops on the market in 2019.

The best mining laptops 2019

1. Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming

A powerful laptop for mining

CPU: Intel Core i5-7300HQ (quad core 3.5GHz) | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti + Intel HD Graphics 630 | RAM: 8GB DDR4, up to 32GB | Screen: 15.6-inch, Full HD | Storage: 256GB SSD

Fantastic value

Great battery life

Touchy track pad

Screen isn't the best

Gaming laptops make for great mining laptops because they feature powerful GPUs that can boost your mining results. This makes the Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming a great option for anyone looking to mine on the road. This laptop offers fantastic value for the money, especially compared to similar gaming laptops. The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti is a good performer when it comes to mining, and it’s backed up aptly by the Intel Core i5 processor. Battery life is also superb for a gaming laptop.

Read the full review: Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming

2. Razer Blade

Mining in style

CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 (6GB GDDR6 VRAM) - Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 (8GB GDDR6 VRAM) | RAM: 16GB | Screen: Up to 15.6-inch UHD (3,840 x 2,160) 60Hz touch display | Storage: 256GB - 512GB M.2 SSD

Tons of GPU power

Stylish

Expensive

If you’re looking for the best laptop for mining, you’ve likely had your eyes on a bunch of thick, bulky behemoths. But, these days, you can get a huge amount of performance out of a thin and light gaming machine like the 2019 Razer Blade. Packed with Nvidia Turing graphics and Coffee Lake processors, you’ll be able to make your ROI in no time. Just be ready for that hefty price tag.

Read the full review: Razer Blade

3. Razer Blade Pro

Finally, a desktop replacement with portability in mind

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700HQ - i7-7820HK | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB GDDR5) – 1080 (8GB GDDR5X) | RAM: 16 – 32GB | Screen: 17.3-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) 120Hz matte IPS – UHD (3,840 x 2,160) IGZO touchscreen with G-Sync | Storage: 512GB – 2TB PCIe SSD

Starboard trackpad placement

A desktop experience you can finally carry

Off-putting price

Less than 5 hours of battery life

Razer has finally brought us a full desktop replacement that doesn’t look like a desktop replacement. Coming in at just 0.88 inches thick with the option between a 17-inch 1080p display running at 120Hz or a 4K touchscreen panel with G-Sync, the Razer Blade Pro also brings the company’s ultra-low-profile mechanical switches to a laptop for the first time. And, when it comes to mining, this is a great choice, as it features a powerful GPU,combined with a great processor and plenty of RAM.

Read the full review: Razer Blade Pro

4. MSI GT75 Titan

Big, powerful, expensive

CPU: 8th-generation Intel Core i7-i9 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 - Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 | RAM: Up to 32GB | Screen: 17.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) - UHD (3,840 x 2,160) | Storage: 1TB HDD; 256GB-1TB SSD

Incredibly powerful

G-Sync display

Very expensive

If you’re still trying to mine cryptocurrencies, you’re going to need something incredibly powerful – it’s getting harder and harder to make a buck. Luckily, the MSI GT75 Titan has all the power you could hope for in a laptop – as long as you have the space. This is a gigantic desktop replacement laptop with all the horsepower that brings. Just don’t expect to be able to travel with this thing easily.

Read the full review: MSI GT75 Titan

5. Dell XPS 15

A good, portable, mining laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5-7300HQ - i7-7700HQ | Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1050 with 4GB GDDR5 | RAM: 8GB - 16GB DDR4 | Screen: Up to 15.6-inch Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) InfinityEdge touchscreen | Storage: 1TB HDD - 512GB SSD

Amazing power

Sublime screen

Slim design

Poor webcam position

The fantastic Dell XPS 15 is great for mining, thanks to its discrete GPU. Plus, it has a stylish, ultra-portable design, so it can easily be carried around with you if you need to get some mining done while traveling. And, thanks to Dell’s fantastic build quality and customer support, it’s not only an efficient mining machine, but you can rely on it as well.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 15

6. HP Pavilion 15

A great budget mining laptop

CPU: AMD dual-core A9 APU – Intel Core i7 | Graphics: AMD Radeon R5 – Nvidia GTX 1050 | RAM: 6GB – 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch HD (1,366 x 768) – FHD (1,920 x 1,080); touch optional | Storage: 512GB SSD – 1TB HDD

Thinner and lighter

Tons of options

Shallow, squishy keyboard

There's no way around it – laptops are expensive, especially if you need powerful hardware. So, if you’re looking to save some cash to make your ROI easier to obtain, the HP Pavilion 15 is a great option. This mid-range laptop has a respectable amount of power, while keeping the price at an approachable level. The low cost means you have less of an initial outlay to make back, but because it doesn’t exactly feature the fastest GPU, you shouldn’t expect to buy that castle you had your eyes on with it.

Read our hands-on review: HP Pavilion 15

7. Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501

A hugely powerful laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700HQ | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB GDDR5X VRAM) | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) anti-glare, wide-view 120Hz panel with G-Sync | Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe x4 SSD

Astonishingly powerful

Innovative and quiet cooling

Laughable battery life

Poor keyboard and ergonomics

Thanks to Nvidia Max-Q tech, the Asus Zephyrus GX501 combines the beloved thinness of the best Ultrabooks with the performance that can make some serious cash while mining. It’s powerful, thin and basically silent if you don’t like noise during your everyday routine. It costs a pretty penny, but it could be a wise investment for a sharp miner as it's one of the best Asus laptops for gaming.

Read the full review: Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501

8. Asus ROG G703GI

The hulk

CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H - i9-8950HK | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 | RAM: Up to 64GB | Screen: 17.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) | Storage: 256GB/512GB SSD

Extremely powerful

Upgradeable

Bulky and expensive

If you’re looking for a laptop for mining, raw horsepower means a lot. And, if that’s all you need, and you don’t really care about being able to fit the laptop in your backpack, then you’ll want to take a look at the Asus ROG G703GI. With up to an Intel Core i9 processor, 64GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080, you should be able to reach unbelievable hash rates. This is great news, because with how much this laptop costs, you’re going to need all the help you can get to reach your ROI.

Read the full review: Asus ROG G703GI