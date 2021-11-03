Battlefield 2042 pre-load dates leak early for PS5 and PS4 players

It looks like pre-load dates for Battlefield 2042 on PS4 and PS5 have leaked early.

Though not officially confirmed just yet, Twitter account PlayStation Game Size is reporting PlayStation players will be able to pre-load the game in anticipation of release from November 10, depending upon which version of the game they've purchased.

Those who have preordered the Gold and Ultimate editions should be able to start downloading the first-person shooter from November 10, whilst the EA Play trial is thought to go live from November 12 (seemingly without the requirement for pre-load - thanks, GamesRadar+).

Players who've pre-ordered the standard version, however, have to wait a full week more, as they can't pre-load until November 17 – that's just two days before the street release date of November 19. And while none of this is confirmed, if true, it would be reasonable to presume the same dates will apply for those who have pre-ordered the game on Xbox and PC, too.

Analysis: how will Battlefield 2042 look on PC?

As we summarized a couple of days back, Battlefield 2042 looks set to look stunning for PC gamers who own an Nvidia RTX graphics card. EA's latest Battlefield 2042 trailer shows off ray tracing (ray-traced ambient occlusion, to be precise), and exemplifies why Nvidia thinks that the ‘definitive’ version of Battlefield 2042 will be experienced on a GeForce RTX-based PC.

Nvidia DLSS will ensure that those ray-traced visuals are fluid and smooth, while Nvidia Reflex tech will ensure competitive gamers benefit from a much-reduced level of input lag – which is key for competitive online play, of course. Just make sure you update to the latest GeForce Game Ready Driver to ensure you get the best performance possible.