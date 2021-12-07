AWS is down - and taken whole chunks of the internet with it

Large parts of the internet are suffering widespread issues this morning after a possible outage took down parts of Amazon Web Services (AWS).

According to data from real-time outage monitoring service DownDetector, the incident began at roughly 12:00 ET/15:30 GMT, with thousands of users having registered problems across Europe, Asia and the US.

Along with Amazon.com, other major websites including Facebook, Disney Plus, Ring and more appear to be suffering issues, alongside Amazon services such as Alexa and Prime Video.

AWS issues

Amazon’s official status page has been updated with messages confirming the outage.

The company appears to suggest that issues with AWS Management Console and AWS Support Center could be the cause, with both showing "increased error messages" across all territories.

AWS Management Console acts as a central hub for customers to access their suite of AWS services, allowing them to manage the full gamut of cloud computing and cloud storage.

As the name suggests. AWS Support Center is a resource for users to monitor and report any issues with their services.

The issues appear to be centered on AWS' US East-1 region, hosted in Virginia, with some users in other regions not seeing any outages.

"We are experiencing elevated error rates for EC2 APIs in the US-EAST-1 region. We have identified root cause and we are actively working towards recovery," AWS noted on its official status page.

"We are experiencing API and console issues in the US-EAST-1 Region. We have identified root cause and we are actively working towards recovery. This issue is affecting the global console landing page, which is also hosted in US-EAST-1. Customers may be able to access region-specific consoles going to https://console.aws.amazon.com/. So, to access the US-WEST-2 console, try https://us-west-2.console.aws.amazon.com/"

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated as we get more information...