AWS is down - and taken huge parts of the internet with it

UPDATE: The official AWS dashboard has published the following statement: "We are seeing impact to multiple AWS APIs in the US-EAST-1 Region. This issue is also affecting some of our monitoring and incident response tooling, which is delaying our ability to provide updates. We have identified the root cause and are actively working towards recovery."

UPDATE: 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT - DownDetector notes that outage reports are falling across the board, with some websites such as Facebook and Disney Plus almost back to normal. However the official AWS status board still shows issues for multiple services in the US EAST-1 region.

Large parts of the internet are suffering widespread issues this morning after a possible outage took down parts of Amazon Web Services (AWS).

According to data from real-time outage monitoring service DownDetector, the incident began at roughly 12:00 ET/15:30 GMT, with thousands of users having registered problems across Europe, Asia and the US.

Along with Amazon.com, other major websites including Facebook, Disney Plus, Ring and more appear to be suffering issues, alongside Amazon services such as Alexa and Prime Video.

How was the downtime detected? There are a number of online services that proactively track whether popular websites are up or down. They are a variant of website monitoring services, particularly useful for those into website builders or web hosting novices.

AWS down

Amazon’s official status dashboard has been updated with messages confirming the outage.

The issues appear to be centered on the AWS US East-1 region, hosted in Virginia, with some users in other regions not seeing any outages.

The outages are affecting a number of core AWS services, including increased API error rates with Amazon DynamoDB and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud, as well as Amazon Connect, which handles contact center calls.

AWS Management Console and AWS Support Center are also both showing "increased error messages" across all territories.

AWS Management Console acts as a central hub for customers to access their suite of AWS services, allowing them to manage the full gamut of cloud computing and cloud storage.

"We are experiencing elevated error rates for EC2 APIs in the US-EAST-1 region. We have identified root cause and we are actively working towards recovery," AWS added on its official status page.

"We are experiencing API and console issues in the US-EAST-1 Region. We have identified root cause and we are actively working towards recovery. This issue is affecting the global console landing page, which is also hosted in US-EAST-1. Customers may be able to access region-specific consoles going to https://console.aws.amazon.com/. So, to access the US-WEST-2 console, try https://us-west-2.console.aws.amazon.com/"

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated as we get more information...