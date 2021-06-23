Australian PC Awards 2021 winners: The best of the best in PC

The last year has been a massive one for PC gaming and home computing and we can finally now get 20/20 hindsight vision for which products of 2020 and the start of 2021 were the absolute best in their field.

The Australian PC Awards has finally kicked off, with livestreams airing at 7:30pm (AEST) on the 23rd, 24th and the 25th of June.

Tune in to the APCA 2021 livestreams for a chance to win some excellent prizes, or watch the post-show video for some great debate on the state of PC components.

The Australian PC Awards is presented by computing experts from TechRadar, APC, TechLife, PC Gamer, PC PowerPlay and T3. Representing a broad collection of computing veterans from some of Australia's best PC publications, there's no better way to get a complete snapshot of the highs and lows of personal computers in 2020/21.

Anyone here purely for the results of the 2021 Australian PC Awards, read on. Below is the final list of products that beat all the competition in their field to take out an APCA 2021 best product award.

Whether you're looking to build the best value rig around, or you simply want to tick off any components you might already have in your current build, all of the following products are the best in the business.

Winners lists are updated following their awards ceremony livestream, so set a reminder to check back in to see the other winners if you haven't already.

Motherboards

Best Motherboard Maker 2021

Best Motherboard Maker 2021 Asus

Great BIOSes and a consistently good physical layout across the range. Asus has proven to their motherboard owners time and time again that they are both reliable and capable of the highest performance.

Best Value Motherboard 2021

Best Value Motherboard 2021 Asrock A520M-ITX/AC

The perfect partner for one of AMD's lower-priced CPUs (or APUs), this $150 board offers a great feature set for the price and even has AC Wi-Fi. • Read the full PC Gamer review

Highly Commended

MSI MAG Z490 Tomahawk

A great choice for a user looking to build a powerful system without spending the big bucks. • Read the full AnandTech review

Best Premium Motherboard 2021

Best Premium Motherboard 2021 Gigabyte Z590 Aorus Master

Mega VRM and huge heatsinks that give lots of surface area for outstanding cooling, great quality components and even 10G LAN, which is unheard of at this pricepoint. • Read the full Tom's Hardware review

Highly Commended

Asus Crosshair VIII Dark Hero X570

The best AM4 motherboard we've yet tested, we're so enamoured with it that it's become our AMD testbed. Fantastic memory support, supporting frequencies that other boards just don't. Insane amount of USB ports. Does have a couple of weaknesses, but they're acceptable trade-offs. • Read the full PC Gamer review

Graphics Cards

Best Graphics Card Maker 2021

Best Graphics Card Maker 2021 MSI

Consistently first-rate coolers from top to bottom across the whole range, and often priced a bit cheaper than other brands.

Highly Commended

Nvidia

30-Series features genuine engineering innovation and reasonable cooling for a reference card.

Best Value Graphics Card 2021

Best Value Graphics Card 2021 MSI RTX 3060 Ti Gaming X Trio

A mid range card with a triple-fan flagship design. One of the quietest gaming cards you'll find and punches well above it's weight. • Read the full PC Gamer review

Highly Commended

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Vision OC

The gorgeous Gigabyte 3060 Vision OC is a great choice for gaming or creating.

Highly Commended

Best Premium Graphics Card 2021

Best Premium Graphics Card 2021 Asus ROG Strix RTX 3080 O10G Gaming

A quiet, cool, powerful and feature loaded card. It's got the lot.

Highly Commended