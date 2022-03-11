WWE 2K22 roster: a list of every wrestler available in the game

A wrestling game is nothing without wrestlers, and the WWE 2K22 roster is packed with them. Although, it’s significantly different from previous years as a result of the layoffs during the pandemic.
There are still more than 160 wrestlers in WWE 2K22, all drawn from RAW, Smackdown, NXT, NXT UK, and WCW. Some debutants we're seeing this year include Dominik Mysterio and Austin Theory, with popular NXT wrestlers like Samoa Joe and Kay Lee Ray, also making the cut. We’re also seeing the usual legends make an appearance, like Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, and The Rock, as well as prominent superstars like Asuka and AJ Styles. In addition, we're seeing some late legends appearing on the roster including Eddie Guerrero and Randy Savage.
If you’re on the fence about picking up this new entry in the series after the disastrous launch of WWE 2K20, but, as we cover in our WWE 2K22 review, we found developer Visual Concepts has more than made up for its mistakes. Not only has the fighting system been overhauled for the better, but there are far fewer bugs than in the previous game.
Onto the wrestlers.
The full list of wrestlers in the WWE 2K22 roster
WWE 2K22 roster
- AJ Styles
- Akira Tozawa
- Alexa Bliss
- Alexander Wolfe
- André the Giant
- Angel Garza
- Angelo Dawkins
- Apollo Crews
- Ariya Daivari
- Asuka
- Austin Theory
- Batista
- Bayley
- Becky Lynch
- Beth Phoenix
- Bianca Belair
- Big Boss Man
- Big E
- Billie Kay
- Bobby Lashley
- Booker T
- Braun Strowman
- Bret “The Hitman” Hart
- Brock Lesnar
- Cameron Grimes
- Candice LeRae
- Carmella
- Cedric Alexander
- Cesaro
- Chad Gable
- Charlotte Flair
- Chyna
- Dakota Kai
- Damian Priest
- Dana Brooke
- Danny Burch
- Demon Finn Bálor
- Dexter Lumis
- Diesel
- Dolph Ziggler
- Dominik Mysterio
- Drew Gulak
- Drew McIntyre
- Eddie Guerrero
- Edge
- Elias
- Ember Moon
- Eric Bischoff (nWo 4-Life Edition)
- Erik
- Faarooq
- Fabian Aichner
- Fandango
- Finn Bálor
- Goldberg
- Gran Metalik
- Happy Corbin
- Hollywood Hogan (nWo 4-Life Edition)
- Hulk Hogan
- Humberto Carrillo
- Io Shirai
- Isaiah “Swerve” Scott
- Ivar
- Jake “The Snake” Roberts
- JBL
- Jeff Hardy
- Jerry “The King” Lawler
- Jey Uso
- Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart
- Jimmy Uso
- Jinder Mahal
- Joaquin Wilde
- John Cena
- John Morrison
- Johnny Gargano
- Jordan Devlin
- Kalisto
- Kane
- Karrion Kross
- Kay Lee Ray
- Keith Lee
- Kevin Nash (nWo 4-Life Edition)
- Kevin Owens
- Kofi Kingston
- Kushida
- Kyle O’Reilly
- Lacey Evans
- Lana
- Lince Dorado
- Liv Morgan
- MACE
- ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage
- Mandy Rose
- Mansoor
- Marcel Barthel
- Maryse
- Mia Yim
- Mickie James
- “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase
- Montez Ford
- Mr. McMahon
- Murphy
- Mustafa Ali
- MVP
- Naomi
- Natalya
- Nia Jax
- Nikki A.S.H.
- Oney Lorcan
- Otis
- Papa Shango
- Pete Dunne
- Peyton Royce
- R-Truth
- Randy Orton
- Raquel González
- Raul Mendoza
- Razor Ramon
- RECKONING
- Rey Mysterio
- Rhea Ripley
- Ric Flair
- Ricochet
- Riddle
- Road Dogg Jesse James
- Robert Roode
- Roderick Strong
- Roman Reigns
- Rowdy Roddy Piper
- Sami Zayn
- Samoa Joe
- Santos Escobar
- Sasha Banks
- Scott Hall (nWo 4-Life Edition)
- Seth Rollins
- Shane McMahon
- Shawn Michaels
- Shayna Baszler
- Sheamus
- Shelton Benjamin
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Shotzi
- SLAPJACK
- 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin
- Sonya Deville
- Stephanie McMahon
- Syxx (nWo 4-Life Edition)
- T-BAR
- Tamina
- Tegan Nox
- The Brian Kendrick
- The Miz
- The Rock
- Timothy Thatcher
- Titus O’Neil
- Tommaso Ciampa
- Toni Storm
- Trent Seven
- Triple H
- Trish Stratus
- Tucker
- Tyler Bate
- Tyler Breeze
- Ultimate Warrior
- Undertaker
- WALTER
- William Regal
- X-Pac
- Xavier Woods
There are also three extra version of The Undertaker if you by the Immortal Pack DLC, which was also included with the game in preorders.
- Ministry of Darkness (Undertaker Immortal Pack)
- Phantom Mask (Undertaker Immortal Pack)
- Boneyard Match (Undertaker Immortal Pack)
Well, that's quite enough wrestlers to be getting on with. Although, 2K Games will also be adding to that roster with DLC packs over the year. So, if there's a wrestler you're sad didn't make the cut, cross your fingers because they may come further down the line.
