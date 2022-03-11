WWE 2K22 roster: a list of every wrestler available in the game

A wrestling game is nothing without wrestlers, and the WWE 2K22 roster is packed with them. Although, it’s significantly different from previous years as a result of the layoffs during the pandemic.

There are still more than 160 wrestlers in WWE 2K22, all drawn from RAW, Smackdown, NXT, NXT UK, and WCW. Some debutants we're seeing this year include Dominik Mysterio and Austin Theory, with popular NXT wrestlers like Samoa Joe and Kay Lee Ray, also making the cut. We’re also seeing the usual legends make an appearance, like Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, and The Rock, as well as prominent superstars like Asuka and AJ Styles. In addition, we're seeing some late legends appearing on the roster including Eddie Guerrero and Randy Savage.

If you’re on the fence about picking up this new entry in the series after the disastrous launch of WWE 2K20, but, as we cover in our WWE 2K22 review, we found developer Visual Concepts has more than made up for its mistakes. Not only has the fighting system been overhauled for the better, but there are far fewer bugs than in the previous game.

Onto the wrestlers.

The full list of wrestlers in the WWE 2K22 roster

WWE 2K22 roster

AJ Styles

Akira Tozawa

Alexa Bliss

Alexander Wolfe

André the Giant

Angel Garza

Angelo Dawkins

Apollo Crews

Ariya Daivari

Asuka

Austin Theory

Batista

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Beth Phoenix

Bianca Belair

Big Boss Man

Big E

Billie Kay

Bobby Lashley

Booker T

Braun Strowman

Bret “The Hitman” Hart

Brock Lesnar

Cameron Grimes

Candice LeRae

Carmella

Cedric Alexander

Cesaro

Chad Gable

Charlotte Flair

Chyna

Dakota Kai

Damian Priest

Dana Brooke

Danny Burch

Demon Finn Bálor

Dexter Lumis

Diesel

Dolph Ziggler

Dominik Mysterio

Drew Gulak

Drew McIntyre

Eddie Guerrero

Edge

Elias

Ember Moon

Eric Bischoff (nWo 4-Life Edition)

Erik

Faarooq

Fabian Aichner

Fandango

Finn Bálor

Goldberg

Gran Metalik

Happy Corbin

Hollywood Hogan (nWo 4-Life Edition)

Hulk Hogan

Humberto Carrillo

Io Shirai

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

Ivar

Jake “The Snake” Roberts

JBL

Jeff Hardy

Jerry “The King” Lawler

Jey Uso

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart

Jimmy Uso

Jinder Mahal

Joaquin Wilde

John Cena

John Morrison

Johnny Gargano

Jordan Devlin

Kalisto

Kane

Karrion Kross

Kay Lee Ray

Keith Lee

Kevin Nash (nWo 4-Life Edition)

Kevin Owens

Kofi Kingston

Kushida

Kyle O’Reilly

Lacey Evans

Lana

Lince Dorado

Liv Morgan

MACE

‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage

Mandy Rose

Mansoor

Marcel Barthel

Maryse

Mia Yim

Mickie James

“Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase

Montez Ford

Mr. McMahon

Murphy

Mustafa Ali

MVP

Naomi

Natalya

Nia Jax

Nikki A.S.H.

Oney Lorcan

Otis

Papa Shango

Pete Dunne

Peyton Royce

R-Truth

Randy Orton

Raquel González

Raul Mendoza

Razor Ramon

RECKONING

Rey Mysterio

Rhea Ripley

Ric Flair

Ricochet

Riddle

Road Dogg Jesse James

Robert Roode

Roderick Strong

Roman Reigns

Rowdy Roddy Piper

Sami Zayn

Samoa Joe

Santos Escobar

Sasha Banks

Scott Hall (nWo 4-Life Edition)

Seth Rollins

Shane McMahon

Shawn Michaels

Shayna Baszler

Sheamus

Shelton Benjamin

Shinsuke Nakamura

Shotzi

SLAPJACK

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin

Sonya Deville

Stephanie McMahon

Syxx (nWo 4-Life Edition)

T-BAR

Tamina

Tegan Nox

The Brian Kendrick

The Miz

The Rock

Timothy Thatcher

Titus O’Neil

Tommaso Ciampa

Toni Storm

Trent Seven

Triple H

Trish Stratus

Tucker

Tyler Bate

Tyler Breeze

Ultimate Warrior

Undertaker

WALTER

William Regal

X-Pac

Xavier Woods

There are also three extra version of The Undertaker if you by the Immortal Pack DLC, which was also included with the game in preorders.

Ministry of Darkness (Undertaker Immortal Pack)

Phantom Mask (Undertaker Immortal Pack)

Boneyard Match (Undertaker Immortal Pack)

Well, that's quite enough wrestlers to be getting on with. Although, 2K Games will also be adding to that roster with DLC packs over the year. So, if there's a wrestler you're sad didn't make the cut, cross your fingers because they may come further down the line.