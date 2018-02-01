UFC 3 tips and tricks guide

Following a two-year-long break, EA Sports’ take on the fastest growing combat sport in the world returns with UFC 3. It’s a fighting game like no other, so even if you’re a dedicated fan of MMA, the intricate strike system and grappling model can be seriously intimidating.

So, to take you from unknown, unranked rookie to the greatest of all time, TechRadar has put together 10 of the tips, tricks and tactics that helped us punch, kick, takedown and grapple our way to championship gold in the Octagon. Even if you’re completely new to the sport, this guide will get you in fighting shape...