Download Premiere Pro: How to try Adobe Premiere Pro for free or with Creative Cloud

Want to have a go with Premiere Pro—Adobe’s popular video editing software —but not sure how to get it up and running on your computer? You’re not alone. Adobe’s range of app packages and subscription plans can make things a little confusing.

So, whether you want a free trial of Premiere Pro or would rather go ahead and set up a Creative Cloud subscription, in this guide we explain how to get started and what pricing plans are available. We’ll also see how the pricing compares to Adobe’s other editing apps, Premiere Elements and Premiere Rush, and explain how you can access them all.

These are the best video editing apps for mobile

Can I download Premiere Pro for free?

It’s possible to get a seven-day free trial of Premiere Pro. To sign up for this, go to Adobe’s main Premiere Pro page and click Free Trial in the top menu. You’ll then be able to trial Premiere Pro on its own or alongside all of Adobe’s Creative Cloud apps.

However, signing up for the trial does require you to input your payment details and agree to a paid subscription, starting as soon as the trial ends. You can, of course, cancel this during the trial period, but make sure you set yourself a reminder to do so. If you forget to cancel on time, you may end up stuck with a costly subscription.

The seven-day trial period will allow you to test out all of Premiere Pro’s features and decide whether or not it’s right for you. After this, there’s no way of accessing Premiere Pro for free. You’ll need to pay for a subscription if you want to keep using it. In the next section, we take a more in-depth look at your various options.

How do I buy Premiere Pro?

To buy Premiere Pro, you’ll need to pay a subscription fee. You can see the pricing options and begin a subscription by clicking Buy Now on the Adobe Premiere Pro web page.

One option is to sign up to Premiere Pro as an individual app. Or you can subscribe to it as part of the Creative Cloud All Apps package. This includes more than 20 creative applications, such as image editing app Photoshop, motion graphics app After Effects, and audio mixing app Audition. If you’re likely to use several of these, a full Creative Cloud subscription is probably the most cost-effective option for you.

There are various pricing options for Premiere Pro (Image credit: Adobe)

What’s the price of Premiere Pro?

To use Premiere Pro as a standalone app you’ll be tied in to at least a monthly subscription, but a yearly plan works out cheaper. If you agree to an annual subscription, it will cost you $20.99 / £19.97 / AU$29.99 per month. Unfortunately, if you want to cancel before a year is out, you’ll have to pay 50% of your remaining subscription fee. If you’d prefer to pay for a monthly subscription without the annual commitment it will cost you more, at $31.49 / £30.34 / AU$45.99 per month. Another option is to pay for a year upfront, costing $239.88 / £238.42 / AU$343.07. With all Adobe subscriptions, if you cancel within the first 14 days you can get a full refund.

Pre-paying for the annual plan is the most cost-effective option if you’re going to be using Premiere Pro regularly. But if you’re likely to be using it sporadically—you make two or three video projects a year, for example—it can be cheaper to sign up for the monthly subscription as and when you need it.

Creative Cloud plans use a similar pricing structure to the individual app subscriptions. It costs $52.99 / £49.94 / AU$76.99 per month for an annual plan; $79.49 / £75.85 / AU$114.99 per month with no annual commitment; or $599.88 / £596.33 / AU$871.07 for a year’s subscription upfront. It’s worth bearing in mind that prices outside the US may fluctuate with foreign exchange rates.

Premiere Pro discounts for teachers and students

Adobe offers students and teachers the option to subscribe to the Creative Cloud All Apps plan at a significantly discounted rate—initially the price of a single app. This includes all the desktop and mobile applications, plus 100GB of cloud storage, for $19.99 / £16.24 / AU$21.99 per month for the first year and $29.99 / £25.28 / AU$43.99 thereafter. As with the other Adobe plans, you’ll need to be willing to commit for the whole year. You still have the option to pay for the entire year upfront, but it doesn’t work out any cheaper in this instance. You’ll also need some proof of eligibility in order to qualify, such as a school-issued email address.

How can I get started with Premiere Pro?

Premiere Pro is a very powerful editing program, but it can be a steep learning curve for new users. If you’re struggling, take a look at this list of editing tips for beginners .

There are also a huge number of YouTube tutorials that walk you through various techniques you can use. Creative Bloq has also collated the 11 best Premiere Pro tutorials here .

This is the user interface of Premiere Pro (Image credit: Adobe)

Premiere Pro: Key info you need to know

Premiere Pro is Adobe’s main video editing app and is used by many professionals, from Hollywood blockbuster editors to YouTube’s most popular content creators. It’s packed with features that enable precise non-linear editing, color correction, audio editing, effects, and more.

Premiere Pro is a desktop-only app, though Adobe also has a mobile editing app called Premiere Rush, which we’ll talk about below. For those who want a less complex app—amateurs wanting to edit their home videos, for example—Adobe has a much more basic editing app called Premiere Elements. This is available for Windows and Mac, for a one-off fee of $99.99 / £86.56 / AU$145.19.

Premiere Pro: Android and iOS apps

While Premiere Pro is desktop-only software, there is a scaled-down version called Premiere Rush which is available for mobile devices. Though it lacks Premiere Pro’s more complex features, Premiere Rush is a useful tool for editing on the go, and you can sync projects with Premiere Pro so you can refine them later.

Premiere Rush is available to download for free on Mac, Windows, iOS and Android, though the free version has some locked features and doesn’t have the option to sync with Premiere Pro. The premium version is included with all Premiere Pro subscriptions, or costs $9.99 / £9.98 / AU$14.29 per month by itself.

Premiere Pro alternatives

If you’re not convinced Premiere Pro is the right choice for you, there are plenty of other video editing applications to consider. Apple’s Final Cut Pro is a commonly used alternative, while DaVinci Resolve is gaining popularity—not least because it’s available to download for free.