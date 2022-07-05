Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga cheats: all the unlocks

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga cheats are a fun way to augment your bricky Star Wars fun, however, they're not entirely straightforward. There are some things you're going to want to know before using them.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a great, way to experience the main trilogies in the franchise, albeit with miniaturized plastic aesthetics. However, don’t let the moniker of a ‘family game’ make you think this is a sanded-down experience. TT Games has created one of the most impressive Star Wars games ever made. Drawing from all of the mainline films, the developer has made a game stuffed with sci-fi adventure.
One of the real joys is playing with all of the collectibles and memorabilia too, and one of the ways to do that out of the box is to use cheats to unlock the many Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga characters and benefits. However, there's more than one way to make use of cheats in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Some you can input with a simple code, whereas others have to be unlocked.
Whichever way you intend to utilize cheats, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has multiple ways to support you. Here are all the cheats we know about so you can tailor the experience to your wants.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga cheats
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga cheats: how to enter cheats
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga takes a rather old-school stance when it comes to cheats. If you’re of a certain age, you may remember inputting long codes into menus in order to activate cheats in older games.
TT Games has opted to go that nostalgia route. In order to input codes, go into your menu and head over to the last tab, titled Extras. There should be a button prompt followed by the words ‘Enter Code’ near the top. Press the button, and you will be brought to a screen where you can input a seven-digit code.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga cheats: every cheat code
Here's a list of every cheat code you can import into the game, giving you access to a bunch of various Star Wars characters.
|Aayla Secura
|KH7P320
|Admiral Holdo
|XV4WND9
|C-3PO (Holiday Special)
|C3PHOHO
|Chewbacca (Holiday Special)
|WOOKIE
|D-O (Holiday Special)
|TIPYIPS
|Darth Vader (Holiday Special)
|WROSHYR
|Dengar
|OKV7TLR
|Gonk Droid (Holiday Special)
|LIFEDAY
|Mister Bones
|BAC1CKP
|Nute Gunray
|WBFE4GO
|Poe Dameron (Holiday Special)
|KORDOKU
|Poggle the Lesser
|Z55T8CQ
|Ratts Tyerell
|GR2VBXF
|Shaak Ti
|VT1LFNH
|Shmi
|T9LM1QF
|Tarkin
|3FCPPVX
|Temmin Wexley
|SKYSAGA
|The Emperor
|SIDIOUS
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga cheats: resource cheats
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has two different kinds of cheats. As we previously went over, it has codes you can input to unlock characters, but there are other cheats that can apply powerful effects to your experience.
These cheats, unlike the others, will take a decent amount of time to unlock, as they require a lot of Datacards and Studs. However, as you unlock more and more, it can become easier, as you can get things like Stud multipliers, which all stack. In no time, you will be farming the currency like nobody’s business.
However, it’s not all about the economy. There are also some pretty silly cheats in here, such as transforming your lightsabers into baguettes, or if you really want to lean into the Dark Side, have the Cantina song playing on loop.
Below is every purchasable cheat and its cost:
|Studs x2
|Studs collected are worth twice as much. (This can be combined with other stud multipliers for even bigger bonuses.
|1 Datacard and 1000000 Studs
|Studs x4
|Studs collected are worth four times as much. This can be combined with other stud multipliers for even bigger bonuses!)
|1 Datacard and 2000000 Studs
|Studs x6
|Studs collected are worth six times as much. (This can be combined with other stud multipliers for even bigger bonuses!)
|1 Datacard and 8000000 Studs
|Studs x8
|Studs collected are worth eight times as much. (This can be combined with other stud multipliers for even bigger bonuses!)
|1 Datacard and 48000000 Studs
|Studs x10
|Studs collected are worth ten times as much. This can be combined with other stud multipliers for even bigger bonuses!)
|1 Datacard and 384000000 Studs
|Super GNK Droid
|Adds a golden GNK droid to the party. Super GNK is invincible, moves very quickly… and has a mustache.
|1 Datacard and 1000000 Studs
|Porg Companion
|A porg companion will aid you in battle, occasionally sending enemies into a frenzy with a piercing scream
|1 Datacard and 500000 Studs
|Baguette Lightsabers
|Turns all Lightsabers into freshly baked baguettes. Devastating AND delicious!
|1 Datacard and 250000 Studs
|Galaxy Rave
|Turns Galaxy Free Play into a fun disco for all to enjoy! Be aware. While the Galaxy Rave is active there is a chance that characters in game will be to busy grooving to your actions in game!
|1 Datacard and 500000000 Studs
|Television Mode
|Adds an old-timey screen effect to the game
|1 Datacard and 250000 Studs
|Hologram Mode
|Gives playable characters and ships a hologram look!
|1 Datacard and 500000 Studs
|Retro Mode
|Adds a retro style screen effect to the game.
|1 Datacard and 250000 Studs
|GNK Civilians
|Replaces all civilians with GNK droids “GONK!”
|1 Datacard and 1000000 Studs
|Mumble Mode
|Replaces all voices with mumbles for the classic Lego Star Wars experience!
|Free
|Comedy Weapons
|Blasters and other ranged weapons are replaced with silly items. Don't worry, they still work normally!
|1 Datacard and 250000 Studs
|Rainbow Effects
|Certain attack effects are replaced with sparkly rainbow versions!
|1 Datacard and 250000 Studs
|Cantina Music
|The infamous earworm from Figrin D'an and the Modal Nodes, as heard in Chaimun's Cantina in Mos Eisley, will play on a loop. Forever! Or until this extra is deactivated again
|1 Datacard and 250000 Studs
|Big Head Mode
|Gives playable characters giant heads! Note that certain characters are immune to this effect
|1 Datacard and 500000 Studs
|Pew Pew
|Projectile sound effects from ranged weapons such as blasters are replaced with mouth-made versions. Pew Pew!
|1 Datacard and 500000 Studs
|Universal Translator
|llows any playable character to understand any language. Give that trust protocol droid a well-earned break!
|1 Datacard and 500000 Studs