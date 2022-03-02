Gran Turismo 7 track list: every course available in the PS5 racing sim

Gran Turismo 7 trophy guide: all 54 trophies revealed
After a long wait, Gran Turismo 7 is finally here, and that extra time in the pitstop has allowed developer Polyphony Digital to deliver its finest racing sim yet. We awarded GT7 5 stars in our review, going as far as to say that it's even the best PS5 exclusive to date.
A huge part of why GT7 is so successful - and has managed to propel itself far ahead of its last couple of middling entries - is its sizeable roster of tracks players can race on. Across European, American and Asia-Oceania territories, GT7's track list is already substantial, but the surface level amount (15, 10 and 9 across the aforementioned territories respectively) actually doesn't tell the whole story.
Within most of the tracks featured in GT7, you'll also find multiple variants that can significantly change their layouts. The Daytona Speedway, for example, features a full circuit in addition to the iconic oval raced by NASCAR drivers (and Sega arcade aficionados).
To give you a better idea of the tracks available to race in Gran Turismo 7, then, we've prepared a breakdown of the courses in each region, as well as every layout available for them at launch.
Plus, if more tracks and layouts are added to Gran Turismo 7 post-launch, we'll update this article to reflect the addition of those new tracks. So stay tuned if you're planning on playing Gran Turismo 7 for the long term.
Gran Turismo 7 track list: Americas
Blue Moon Bay Speedway
Location: USA
Variants: Full Course, Infield A, Infield B
Trial Mountain Circuit
Location: USA
Variants: None
Colorado Springs
Location: USA
Variants: None
Laguna Seca
Location: USA
Variants: None
Willow Springs International Raceway
Location: USA
Variants: Big Willow, Streets of Willow Springs, Horse Thief Mile
Northern Isle Speedway
Location: USA
Variants: None
Special Stage Route X
Location: USA
Variants: None
Fishermans Ranch
Location: USA
Variants: None
Daytona International Speedway
Location: USA
Variants: Tri-Oval, Road Course
Autodromo de Interlagos
Location: Brazil
Variants: None
Gran Turismo 7 track list: Europe
Brands Hatch
Location: UK
Variants: Grand Prix Circuit, Indy Circuit
Goodwood
Location: UK
Variants: None
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
Location: Belgium
Variants: None
Nürburgring
Location: Germany
Variants: Nordschleife, 24h Layout, Grand Prix Track
24 Heures du Mans Racing Circuit (le Mans 24 Hours)
Location: France
Variants: Full Course, No Chicane
Alsace
Location: France
Variants: Village, Test Course
Circuit de Sainte-Croix
Location: France
Variants: Layout A, Layout B, Layout C
Autodrome Lago Maggiore
Location: Italy
Variants: Full Course, Centre, Ease End, West End, East, West
Autodromo Nazionale Monza
Location: Italy
Variants: Full Course, No Chicane
Sardegna - Windmills
Location: Italy
Variants: None
Sardegna - Road Track
Location: Italy
Variants: Layout A, Layout B, Layout C
Deep Forest Raceway
Location: Switzerland
Variants: None
Red Bull Ring
Location: Austria
Variants: Full Course, Short Track
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Location: Spain
Variants: None
Dragon Trail
Location: Croatia
Variants: Seaside, Gardens
Gran Turismo 7 track list: Asia-Oceania
High Speed Ring
Location: Japan
Variants: None
Kyoto Driving Park
Location: Japan
Variants: Yamagiwa, Miyabi, Yamagiwa + Miyabi
Tsukuba Circuit
Location: Japan
Variants: None
Broad Bean Raceway
Location: Japan
Variants: None
Tokyo Expressway
Location: Japan
Variants: Central Clockwise, East Clockwise, South Clockwise
Autopolis
Location: Japan
Variants: Full Course, Shortcut Course
Suzuka Circuit
Location: Japan
Variants: Full Course, East Course
Fuji International Speedway
Location: Japan
Variants: Full Course, Short Course
Mount Panorama Circuit
Location: Australia
Variants: None
That's all the circuits available in Gran Turismo 7 for now, but more will likely be added through post-game DLC and updates. As mentioned, we'll continue to update this list as and when new tracks and track variants are released for the racing sim.
The full roster is comprised of 34 tracks, but when you take individual variations into account, we currently end up with 63 tracks. That's almost double what appears to be available on the surface.
Plus, when you consider that most tracks also have a reverse version (the same track, albeit driven in the opposite direction), then there are technically even more variations than that.