62 OS X El Capitan tips and tricks

Since Apple's 10.11.4 update, you can password-protect notes you keep in the Notes app to prevent other users of your Mac from accessing them, just like you can in the mobile iOS Notes app that comes with iOS 9.3.

You can only lock notes if they're synced to your iCloud account. To enable sync, open up OS X System Preferences, click on the iCloud preferences pane, scroll down until you see 'Notes' item, and check the box beside it if it isn't already.

Now you need to create a password for your locked notes. To do that, open up the Notes app and select Notes > Set Password in the menu bar. Enter a password, give yourself a password hint and then click done.

To lock a note you've created, click the padlock button shown at the top of the Notes interface and select Lock Note. To open a locked note, simply click on it and enter your password. Don't forget it! Apple can't help you with that and you'll lose access to all notes locked with that password. If the worst happens, all you can do is create a new password and all subsequent notes will use that one instead.